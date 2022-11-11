Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season

By Anfernee Patterson and Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran.

The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.

This time around, the Cardinals hope to stay in the drivers seat against St. Croix Lutheran who is 5-5, but has played a diverse strength of schedule.

“The state tournament, it’s totally different teams we haven’t seen before,” said Fairmont senior receiver David Maakestad. “We all get in huddle, watch film. Our coaches got a good scheme and gets up prepared everyday before the game.”

The Cardinals and Crusaders kick off at noon on Saturday at Burnsville High School.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The Springfield football team is set for its 7 p.m. state quarterfinals clash against...
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament
The Minnesota State women's soccer team prevails in its second shootout in two weeks.
MSU overcomes NWMU in shootout to advance in NCAA tournament
Bucs season comes to an end.
BEA drops state quarterfinals match-up
The Red Rock Central Falcons huddle during playoff game against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.
Red Rock Central falls in state quarterfinals