Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran.

The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.

This time around, the Cardinals hope to stay in the drivers seat against St. Croix Lutheran who is 5-5, but has played a diverse strength of schedule.

“The state tournament, it’s totally different teams we haven’t seen before,” said Fairmont senior receiver David Maakestad. “We all get in huddle, watch film. Our coaches got a good scheme and gets up prepared everyday before the game.”

The Cardinals and Crusaders kick off at noon on Saturday at Burnsville High School.

