Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023.

Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota senate. His district includes the cities of St. Peter, Nicollet, Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Kasota, Skyline, Courtland, and Lafayette. Frentz was first elected in 2016 and previously served as Assistant Minority Leader during the 2021-2022 legislative session.

Besides Frentz, the caucus elected Mary Kunesh of New Brighton, Foung Hawj of St. Paul, Liz Boldon of Rochester, Erin Murphy of St. Paul, and Kelly Morrison of Deephaven as Assistant Leaders.

