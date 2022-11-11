Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Manakto) represents District 18 in the Minnesota State Senate.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Manakto) represents District 18 in the Minnesota State Senate.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023.

Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota senate. His district includes the cities of St. Peter, Nicollet, Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Kasota, Skyline, Courtland, and Lafayette. Frentz was first elected in 2016 and previously served as Assistant Minority Leader during the 2021-2022 legislative session.

Besides Frentz, the caucus elected Mary Kunesh of New Brighton, Foung Hawj of St. Paul, Liz Boldon of Rochester, Erin Murphy of St. Paul, and Kelly Morrison of Deephaven as Assistant Leaders.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Austin woman killed when deer crashes through windshield
FILE - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the...
Applications opened for Commission on Judicial Selection vacancies
FILE - A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking...
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign
A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking donations...
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign