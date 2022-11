ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (KEYC) - The undefeated Jackson County Central football team shut out Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27-0 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Huskies move onto the the semifinals where they’ll meet Barnesville inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

