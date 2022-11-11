Your Photos
Man arrested on meth, DUI charges had live owl in car, police say

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
PAYSON, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A police department in Arizona is reminding people to leave wildlife alone after a man suspected of DUI said he bought an owl.

Payson police said on Facebook that officers pulled over a man for a possible DUI and, to their surprise, found a live owl beside him in the car.

The man told officers another driver found the bird along the road and sold it to him for $100 at a gas station.

The driver faces multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and possession, transport or purchase of wildlife.

“The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station,” the department said in the post.

The owl appeared to have minor injuries and could not be released, but Arizona Game and Fish was picking it up, police said.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

