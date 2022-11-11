Your Photos
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service

People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations: the Public Works Center on S. Victory Dr. and Sibley Park on Mound Ave., near the Pavilion.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available.

People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations.

Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion.

There is no fee for Mankato residents to use the facilities.

The city says the composting helps reduce waste and disposal costs.

It also creates nutrient-rich material, conserves landfill space and reduces methane in landfills.

