Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available.

People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations.

Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion.

There is no fee for Mankato residents to use the facilities.

The city says the composting helps reduce waste and disposal costs.

It also creates nutrient-rich material, conserves landfill space and reduces methane in landfills.

