Maverick Insider: MSU football inches closer to playoffs

MSU in prime position to secure a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This week on Maverick Insider, Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with MSU football head coach Todd Hoffner as the team inches closer to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Later, Nyles Williams joins the program to talk about his Maverick career which began back in 2016.

MSU is set to close regular season play this Saturday against Winona State.

