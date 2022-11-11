MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13.

“So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here, when you see different people from different backgrounds you say, ‘okay, this is really nice,’ because I didn’t expect to fit in. You’re always going to be scared, but Mankato really helped me settle down,” showroom host for MNSU Admission office and freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh said.

The free, annual M-N-S-U event celebrates international students and clubs from the Kearney International Center, attracting those who want to share their cultures with the greater Mankato area.

“I think we have international students from over 95 countries, which is crazy to think about- and Mankato is a pretty small town. We’d love for people to attend and for people to get involved, try new things out of their comfort zone, and maybe you’ll find something that you really like,” international recruitment officer graduate assistant PJ Gurung said.

Cultural booths, fashion shows, cultural trivia, and a variety of food will all be featured at Sunday’s event.

The event is free, but $1 tickets must be purchased for all seven multicultural food vendors.

Everyone is welcome..

“I would just love to see everybody visiting us, especially Mankato citizens, because I think it’s a great experience,” Maverick global ambassador Mariana Dermenji said.

The International Festival kicks off International Education week- a time to celebrate cultural education, interaction, and exchange.

“It’s a great time of year because it’s the first semester of the school year and students are excited to be here. It’s a great way to really celebrate the start of a new school year,” director of the Kearney International Center Jacy Fry said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.