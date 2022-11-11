Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU overcomes NWMU in shootout to advance in NCAA tournament

The Minnesota State women's soccer team prevails in its second shootout in two weeks.
The Minnesota State women's soccer team prevails in its second shootout in two weeks.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3-seed Minnesota State women’s soccer team topped Northwest Missouri State in a shootout out 3-1 to advance to the second round of the NCAA DII women’s soccer tournament, Friday afternoon.

The Mavericks tied the game up 1-1 in the second half when senior Nadia Lowery struck off a nice feed from Allie Williams. Next, MSU will take on the winner of Bemidji State/Central Oklahoma in the second round of the tournament on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bemidji.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

The Fairmont football program put on a show against Big South Conference rival St. Peter on...
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season
The Springfield football team is set for its 7 p.m. state quarterfinals clash against...
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament
Bucs season comes to an end.
BEA drops state quarterfinals match-up
The Red Rock Central Falcons huddle during playoff game against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.
Red Rock Central falls in state quarterfinals