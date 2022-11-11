MSU overcomes NWMU in shootout to advance in NCAA tournament

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3-seed Minnesota State women’s soccer team topped Northwest Missouri State in a shootout out 3-1 to advance to the second round of the NCAA DII women’s soccer tournament, Friday afternoon.

The Mavericks tied the game up 1-1 in the second half when senior Nadia Lowery struck off a nice feed from Allie Williams. Next, MSU will take on the winner of Bemidji State/Central Oklahoma in the second round of the tournament on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bemidji.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.