North Mankato garage damaged by fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire.

The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street.

Fire fighters say there is moderate damage to the garage and its contents but there no one was injured.

