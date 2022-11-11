Your Photos
The Reach: a local center for homeless youth has a wish list you need to hear!

Tasha Moulton of The Reach, a Lutheran Social Service program that shelters homeless young people, joined Kelsey and Lisa with a special wish list.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The need for sheltering homeless youth is, sadly, greater than ever. That’s where The Reach, a Lutheran Social Service program that shelters homeless young people, comes in. Tasha Moulton of The Reach had a holiday wish list that will help keep those warm bodies safe and sound during the cold season.

