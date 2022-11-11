Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College.

Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam Meyer is embracing the challenge.

“They’re putting the time in both watching film and in practice, just improving everyday, becoming more confident in the scheme and the plan going into this game,” added Meyer. “We know it’s going to be a very tough test but our kids have worked hard and I think they’re ready for it.”

The Tigers game plan is to contain the Fighting Saints’ running game while capitalizing on offense.

“We know they’re a very disciplined football team,” explained Meyer. “They don’t turn the football over very often. They don’t beat themselves. Not a lot of penalties. Special teams are very sharp as well. We know they’re going to run the football and try to beat us that way. But we know we need to step up, play physical and fast.”

“Securing the ball as a team and not having any turnovers I feel like that will be big for us and putting up points on the board,” said Tigers’ senior running back and line backer Ashtin Johnson.

Another big factor in the game will be the wind and cold weather conditions.

“We just got to be prepared for the weather and what comes to us,” Springfield senior wide receiver Macoy Krick said. “Dress warm for their games and just be prepared for what’s going to come at us cause we don’t usually practice in this type of weather down here. So it’s going to be huge.”

The Tigers and Fighting Saints kick off at 7 p.m. on the turf at Crown College.

