Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, Veterans Day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years.

It’s a special day for the community and school, to celebrate and honor those veterans in the community and those who aren’t with us anymore.

“Veterans and all that they’ve given so that we can live freely here in our country,” explained Windom Area Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Frank. “And it’s really exciting to pass the patriotism on to the next generation, every single year, as we continue to celebrate our veterans here at Windom Public Schools,”

Fred Meyer is one of the more than 25 veterans who attended. For him, it’s more special because of the students -- bringing tears to his eyes.

Fred Meyer is one of the more than 25 veterans who attended. (KEYC News Now)

“These young kids,” Meyer said, through the tears. “They made the program. I get very emotional.”

More than a thousand students alongside their families, faculty, staff and local law enforcement were all part of this year’s Veterans Day celebration.

For Meyer, as always, it was a job well done by all involved.

“I am very happy with the program” continued Meyer. “I’m happy for the school. You know, they do such a good job for this.”

