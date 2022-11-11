Wintery temperatures here to stay with on and off snow chances mixed in

Following the cold front that moved through Thursday morning, winter-like temperatures are here to stick around through the extended forecast with light on and off snow chances from flurries to snow showers mixed in.

Today will be on the cloudy side with a few pockets of sunshine possible throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures through the morning hours will be rather bitter in the 20s, but due to the breeze it will feel more like the single digits to the low-teens across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-20s through the afternoon hours as winds remain breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Due to this breeze sticking around through the day it won’t just make it blustery outside, but we will continue to see a wind chill throughout the day. Tonight will remain rather cloudy with scattered flurries across the area through the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-teens and low-20s by tomorrow morning with a breeze sticking around.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy and breezy side throughout the day. Flurry chances may continue across portions of the area as temperatures rise from the upper-teens and low-20s into the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Due to the breezy remaining in the area it is likely we will have a wind chill stick around through the day making it feel like we are in the teens and low-20s. Cloudy skies will gradually break apart becoming partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies before gradually returning to mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will remain rather cold rising from the upper-teens into the upper-20s and low-30s. Thankfully we will have much lighter winds in the area up to 10 mph through the day. Sunday night as skies become cloudy once again, overnight snow is possible as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday may continue with some lingering snow showers in the area before snow starts to wrap up leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will rise into the upper-20s and and low-30s by the afternoon hours with winds remaining light across the area. By Monday night we will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with cloudy skies and cold temperatures mixed in throughout the day. We could see light snow showers return to the area Tuesday as temperatures hover in the upper-20s with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Tuesday night we could continue to see light, lingering snow from scattered snow showers to flurries across the area as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for some lingering flurries in the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with a breeze returning to the area. Winds will range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Wednesday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Thursday morning.

The end of next week into the weekend will remain rather cloudy before becoming partly cloudy by the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures will remain bitter hovering in the low to mid-20s with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. There is a chance for some snow possible on Friday heading into the weekend before partly cloudy skies move in with a little more sunshine finally returning to the area after a long stretch of cloudiness. Next weekend will remain cold with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-teens into the low-20s through the afternoon hours. The end of next week and all next weekend we will see temperatures through the overnight hours range from the single digits to the mid-teens Thursday night through Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.