ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College women’s volleyball program fell to Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-1 in the NCAA Semifinal Regional on Friday.

The Golden Gusties played the Warhawks close in the four-set loss. GAC’s season ends with an impressive 26-5 overall record.

