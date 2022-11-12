Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Golden Gusties’ home opener spoiled with loss to UW-River Falls

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball team hosted UW-River Falls to open its 2022-23 campaign on Gus Young Court on Friday.

The Golden Gusties feature a new face in the head coaching position, but a familiar one, with long-time assistant coach Justin DeGrood at the helm.

In DeGrood’s debut game, the Golden Gusties played the Falcons close, but in the end, UW-River Falls came away with the 62-58 victory.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Springfield Tigers Macoy Krick scores a touchdown in the quarterfinals against...
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
The Golden Gusties lost a hard-fought battle with Wisconsin-Whitewater.
GAC’s playoff run comes to end in NCAA Regional Semifinal
The Fairmont football program put on a show against Big South Conference rival St. Peter on...
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season
The Springfield football team is set for its 7 p.m. state quarterfinals clash against...
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament