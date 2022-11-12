Golden Gusties’ home opener spoiled with loss to UW-River Falls

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball team hosted UW-River Falls to open its 2022-23 campaign on Gus Young Court on Friday.

The Golden Gusties feature a new face in the head coaching position, but a familiar one, with long-time assistant coach Justin DeGrood at the helm.

In DeGrood’s debut game, the Golden Gusties played the Falcons close, but in the end, UW-River Falls came away with the 62-58 victory.

