Mankato Veterans Memorial service honors all veterans

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We honor our veterans whether they’re in the service or not in service, retired- I mean, there’s a significance of that there. We celebrate them,” chaplain of the Disabled American Veterans James Mason said.

Despite the cold, members of the community, as well as veteran groups, posts and auxiliaries, stood outside the Mankato Veterans Memorial to honor all veterans for Veterans Day.

“It’s awesome. Mankato Community is great when it comes to veterans and helping veterans,” American Legion Post 518 and Marine Corps League 40 & 8 Michael Forliti said.

The memorial featured speakers, readings from a poem and speech, a firing squad, and a prayer for those serving in the United States military.

Veteran-attendees say there is a big difference between the celebrations of Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“Memorial Day is we honor all those that have passed on. And Veterans Day, we’re here to honor the people that are here that are living veterans or have camaraderie with each other- that’s the difference,” Mason said.

Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, which celebrated the end of World War I.

The fighting ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

“To all those who have served, have a very happy Veterans Day,” Forliti said.

