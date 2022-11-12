Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot.

Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat.

She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys.

Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin.

Misty Foot has an upper respiratory infection, so she’ll be potentially contagious to other cats.

She needs a family who’s ready to invest in her veterinary needs, such as regular exams, medication, and other vet care.

But BENCHS staff say this cuddly feline will make it all worth it!

Anyone interested in adopting Misty Foot is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

