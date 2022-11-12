St. James elects new mayor through write-in votes

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes are in- the community of St. James elected a new mayor, who won through an unconventional way: write-in votes.

According to the Minnesota secretary of state website, mayor-elect Jonathan Wilson won 61% of St. James votes against two other mayoral candidates this election year.

Wilson officially ran as a write-in mayoral candidate on September 30 of this year.

Wilson, a St. James social studies high school teacher and football coach, says his passion for politics and engagement in the community have prepared him for this role.

“You know, I was really surprised on the amount of votes that did come out, because it’s a process to get- you know, you fill in the oval and right in the name and all that kind of goes with it. And it was very overwhelming to see that number. I’m just really excited to kind of help the community out and, you know, see what we can do for the small town,” mayor-elect Jonathan Wilson said.

Wilson is originally from Fairmont, but he’s been living in St. James since 2006.

