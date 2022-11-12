Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Student loan forgiveness up in the air for millions of borrowers

By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The back and forth continues for student loan forgiveness. In August, President Biden announced his plan for student loan relief for borrowers.

“I was pretty excited you know, got to relieve some of the pressure of paying off all the loans,” MSU junior Tyler Studer said.

The plan faced backlash from Republicans and on Thursday a Trump-appointed judge in Texas called Biden’s plan, “unlawful.”

“It is not cool,” MSU freshmen Hunter Mischke said. “I don’t know why they would do that. I think it is kind of selfish that they would do that. Student loans are the reason a lot of kids are able to go to college.”

The White House says that more than half of the 26 million applicants for student loan forgiveness have already been approved. The Department of Justice will appeal the decision. For now, students are on their own when handling their finances.

“I am trying to graduate college with no debt,” MSU freshmen Brandon Fite said. “I am trying to work that off so hopefully that will be good.”

Student loan forgiveness was already put on hold last month after the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The plan lies in limbo and will likely end up in the Supreme Court.

“I want my loans forgiven,” MSU student Sadie Schermerhorn said. “It is going to affect me for the rest of my life.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Springfield Tigers Macoy Krick scores a touchdown in the quarterfinals against...
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
St. James elects new mayor through write-in votes
Mankato Veterans Memorial service honors all veterans
In Windom, Veterans day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years. It’s a special day...
Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom