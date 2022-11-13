GAC forces OT, but eventually suffers sweep to St. Scholastica

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s hockey team (0-3-1) suffered a 2-1 loss in overtime in game two of its series with St. Scholastica on Saturday inside Rob Roberts Ice Rink.

The Golden Gusties lost 10-3 in game one with tonight’s win securing the series sweep for the Saints.

Next up, GAC takes on Bethel University in a home-and-home series beginning Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in St. Peter.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.