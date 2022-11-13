No. 23 MSU trounces No. 25 Winona State in regular-season finale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 25th-ranked Minnesota State football team (9-2) came away with a dominant week 11 victory over division-foe No. 25 Winona State on Saturday.

The Mavericks put up 31-unanswered points in the first half to go onto defeat the Warriors 40-13, claiming their 8th NSIC Championship and 10th NSIC South Division Championship in program history.

“It’s been a long time coming right?” said MSU head football coach Todd Hoffner. “We haven’t won a championship since 2019. I’m really proud of Grant [Nagel] and Shen [Butler-Lawson] who were big contributors in this whole process. You know, we were 4-2 at one point in time. A lot of people counted us out and I’m really proud of the fight in this team.”

MSU junior running back Butler-Lawson finished with a season-high 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while junior defensive lineman Nagel led the Minnesota State defense with seven tackles.

MSU’s NCAA Tournament fate will be known on Sunday during the NCAA Selection Show at 4 p.m.

