Welcome to Winter

Cold temperatures here to stay
Welcome to Winter
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Flurries and chilly temperatures were here to kick off the weekend, and we won’t be warming back up for a while.

Temperatures have been hanging around the 20s now that the cold air has moved in. Flurries and light snow have been popping up around the area, giving many places a light dusting. Tonight, a low of 21 degrees is expected, with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, a high of 29 degrees is expected, with some possible flurries continuing.

Although accumulation remains minimal, roads and sidewalks can still be slippery so use extra caution!

Going into Monday and Tuesday, scattered snow showers are possible, with some areas possibly seeing around an inch of snow. Snow chances decrease later in the week, but the cold temperatures remain, and we will see overnight lows in the single digits later in the week.

