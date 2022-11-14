Holiday Craft Show returns to Mankato for 10th year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrating its 10th year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season.

The Mankato Armory was filled with over sixty vendors Saturday, and organizers said that the community met them there with excitement.

“I feel like we are back to pre-covid numbers. We don’t want to say that, but it’s a gorgeous day out today and so we’ve got lots of shoppers here today,” said organizer Tracy Eustice.

The annual fair falls on the second weekend of deer hunting each year, and organizers said that everyone in the building was excited to start the holiday season, despite November not even being halfway over.

“I think this is the perfect time. It’s the second weekend of deer hunting, so I think everyone is ready. We’ve got the cold weather and everyone is ready to come shop today.” Eustice said.

Vendor Ali Urness agreed, saying, “That’s totally up to the person. I think it’s the perfect time to start thinking about Christmas shopping.”

The fair also provides an opportunity for local vendors to meet members of the community, and for them, that is pivotal in growing a small business.

“Having a store front in Mankato is nice because from this event I can send them to my store and vice versa, from my store we can send people to come check this event out. Bu it’s nice because I can have lots of different items in both locations,” Urness said.

