Light snow, freezing drizzle through this evening

Light snow mixed with areas of light freezing drizzle will continue across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through this afternoon and into this evening. Another inch or two of accumulation is possible through this evening, with heaviest amounts likely along and south of US Hwy 14. Allow plenty of extra time for travel. The combination of snow and freezing drizzle will make roadways - especially ones that are less traveled and untreated - very, very slippery. Wind will be relatively light over the next several days, so blowing snow should not be an issue. More light snow is possible Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible during that time period. After that, it will be cold and dry through the upcoming weekend and into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with light snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch, locally up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s through this afternoon into this evening. Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue tonight with little additional accumulation. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s through the night.

Tuesday and Tuesday night will be cloudy with light snow likely. In additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation will be possible Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s, with some places climbing into the low 30s on Tuesday afternoon. Wind will be east, switching to the north at around 5 to 10 mph, so blowing snow will not be an issue.

Light snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning, gradually ending throughout the day. Little additional accumulation is expected on Wednesday. Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with a few scattered light snow showers. Blowing snow could be an issue in some places, especially rural areas, on Thursday.

After Thursday, we will transition to a dry, much colder pattern that will take us through the weekend. By Friday, Saturday and Sunday we might actually see a little sunshine, but highs will only reach the teens with morning low temps falling into the single digits.

