Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Light snow, freezing drizzle through this evening

More light snow likely Tuesday into Wednesday
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light snow mixed with areas of light freezing drizzle will continue across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through this afternoon and into this evening. Another inch or two of accumulation is possible through this evening, with heaviest amounts likely along and south of US Hwy 14. Allow plenty of extra time for travel. The combination of snow and freezing drizzle will make roadways - especially ones that are less traveled and untreated - very, very slippery. Wind will be relatively light over the next several days, so blowing snow should not be an issue. More light snow is possible Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible during that time period. After that, it will be cold and dry through the upcoming weekend and into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with light snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch, locally up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s through this afternoon into this evening. Areas of light snow and freezing drizzle will continue tonight with little additional accumulation. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s through the night.

Tuesday and Tuesday night will be cloudy with light snow likely. In additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation will be possible Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s, with some places climbing into the low 30s on Tuesday afternoon. Wind will be east, switching to the north at around 5 to 10 mph, so blowing snow will not be an issue.

Light snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning, gradually ending throughout the day. Little additional accumulation is expected on Wednesday. Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with a few scattered light snow showers. Blowing snow could be an issue in some places, especially rural areas, on Thursday.

After Thursday, we will transition to a dry, much colder pattern that will take us through the weekend. By Friday, Saturday and Sunday we might actually see a little sunshine, but highs will only reach the teens with morning low temps falling into the single digits.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Monday due to slick roads and accumulating snow...
Winter weather advisory today, accumulating snow expected
A winter weather advisory will be in effect Monday due to slick roads and accumulating snow...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-14-2022 - clipped version
Snow showers tomorrow
Snow showers tomorrow
Snow showers tomorrow
Emily's Sunday Forecast 11/13