National Diabetes Month: what you need to know!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of adults with diabetes in the US has more than doubled in the last 20 years. Managing the disease is critical – as people with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke. Diabetes can also lead to health complications such as chronic kidney disease, nerve damage and problems with feet, oral health, vision, hearing, as well as mental health issues. To learn more about the insidious disease that is Diabetes, Kelsey and Lisa invited Taylor Antony from DaVita Dialysis At Mankato Clinic At Home.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.