Snow showers tomorrow

Morning travel could be impacted
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Cold temperatures and snow chances continue, with increasing amounts of snow as we go into Monday.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 25 degrees, and thick cloud coverage going through the overnight. Flurries are possible for the majority of the night like they were today, and we can expect the snow to become more substantial in the early morning hours.

Morning commutes to work or school could be impacted by the snowfall. Snow will continue through the day and we are expecting 1-3 inches total for Monday.

Overnight into Tuesday, we may see the snow transition to a little bit of freezing rain, which may mix with the snow. Tuesday, more snow showers are possible, adding about an inch more.

Wednesday, we are seeing smaller chances of snow, but it is still a few days out so it is hard to be certain. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we can expect much colder temperatures as a polar cold front moves through, dropping overnight temperatures into the single digits.

