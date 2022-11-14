Winter weather advisory today, accumulating snow expected

Scattered snow showers are expected across the area throughout Monday prompting a winter weather advisory to be issued due to accumulating snow expected along with slick roads likely.

Snow moved in early Monday morning leaving behind a dusting by 4:30 am as snow is expected to continue to fall through the day. Temperatures will remain on the colder side starting in the mid to upper-20s in the morning hours. Despite light winds in the area, a wind chill is prominent across the area with real feel temperatures hovering in the teens. Temperatures will rise to around 30 degrees by the afternoon hours as winds remain relatively light. Due to the snow in the area, a wind chill will likely stick around through the day today making it feel slightly cooler than the temperatures are reading.

Due to the accumulating snow expected along with slick road conditions in the mix, a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 8 am today until 6 pm this evening. Snow is expected to intensify a tad from light snowfall to more moderate through the early to mid-afternoon hours. We may see a break from snow showers for a short period of time through the mid to late afternoon hours before light snow returns through the evening and overnight hours. Snow totals will range from roughly 2 to 5 inches across the area with some areas closer to Marshall/the western border of MN seeing closer to an inch of snow. The highest totals will hover around the Mankato area/surrounding counties. Snow totals will continue to rise throughout the next several days.

Tuesday will remain cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers across the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours before dropping back into the mid-20s overnight. Snow is expected to continue off and on throughout the day with totals for Tuesday ranging between 1 and 2 inches.

Wednesday will continue to follow the winter wonderland trend with more snow lingering in the area through the morning and early afternoon hours before wrapping up for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with breezy conditions. Winds will likely range up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible. This could lead to some minor blowing snow along with a wind chill in the area. Again, snow totals will remain rather light on Wednesday with up to an inch likely, some areas could see up to 2 inches possible. Temperatures will dip back into the teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be rather blustery with blowing snow likely as winds are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow will primarily fall through the morning and early afternoon hours before wrapping up for the remainder of the day and week until the upcoming weekend. We could see up to an inch possible on Thursday with some areas potentially seeing closer to 2 inches once the snow has come to an end. Temperatures will hover in the upper-teens and low-20s through the afternoon hours, but given the strong winds expected in the area, a wind chill is likely with real feel temperatures hovering in the single digits and low-teens. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight into Friday morning as cloudy skies stick around.

Friday will remain cloudy and blustery with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Despite no snow projected to fall on Friday, the breezy conditions could lead to blowing snow along the surface which could lead to reduced visibility at times. Temperatures will remain rather cold with highs hovering in the mid-teens through the afternoon hours before dropping into the single digits overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with light snow to flurries possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens through the day as snow gradually wraps up. Winds will remain slightly breezy between 10 and 15 mph through the day. Again, this breeze could lead to blowing snow around the area which could in turn reduce visibility. Temperatures will dip into the low-single digits by Sunday morning.

By Sunday, we should start to see some sunshine slowly return to the area with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s through the afternoon hours as winds remain breezy between 10 and 15 mph. Sunday night will be rather bitter with mostly clear skies to partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the low-teens by Monday morning.

The first half of next week will be slightly warmer than the weekend with highs projected to hover in the mid-20s. Winds will remain rather breezy between 10 and 20 mph with snow chances returning to the area by Wednesday.

