2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County

FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.

Both drivers, a man from Dakota, MN and man from Sioux Falls, SD, had to be pulled from their vehicles and were taken to UHD hospital in Blue Earth.

Authorities say road crews were on the scene of the crash for seven hours cleaning up, with the engine of the cargo van being found several yards away from the vehicle.

