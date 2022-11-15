Area snowfall totals
Around 2″ in Mankato Monday with more on the way
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.
Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across the region:
- MINNESOTA LAKE 4.2″
- WINNEBAGO 3.5″
- WINDOM 3.0″
- SPENCER, IA 3.0″
- PRIOR LAKE 3.0″
- NORTH MANKATO (KEYC-TV) 2.0″
- MANKATO (DOWNTOWN AREA) 2.0″
- MSP AIRPORT 1.9″
- WILLMAR 1.5″
- WASECA 1.5″
This list will be updated as new snow totals come in.
