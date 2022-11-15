Area snowfall totals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.

Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across the region:

MINNESOTA LAKE 4.2″

WINNEBAGO 3.5″

WINDOM 3.0″

SPENCER, IA 3.0″

PRIOR LAKE 3.0″

NORTH MANKATO (KEYC-TV) 2.0″

MANKATO (DOWNTOWN AREA) 2.0″

MSP AIRPORT 1.9″

WILLMAR 1.5″

WASECA 1.5″

This list will be updated as new snow totals come in.

