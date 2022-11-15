Your Photos
City of St. Peter receives funding for rehabilitation projects

St. Peter will receive $575,000 in grant funds for rental rehabilitation in the city.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter is one of 34 municipalities in Greater Minnesota receiving state funding for rehabilitation projects.

Governor Tim Walz’s office today announced $20 million in Small Cities Development Program grants for cities, townships and counties across the state.

The governor’s office says grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings in Greater Minnesota.

St. Peter will receive $575,000 in grant funds for rental rehabilitation in the city.

The Cities of Jackson and Mountain Lake will also receives funds to improve owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.

