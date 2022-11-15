First snowfall of the year hits Minnesota roads
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato had 7 salt trucks out on major roads and hills in our area.
This afternoon, a semi-truck spun into the ditch on highway 14 just East of Lor Ray Drive.
Traffic was reduced to a single lane while two cranes, MNDOT, and tow companies worked to extract the semi-truck.
Authorities remind drivers to slow down, move over for snow plows and TURN ON YOUR HEADLIGHTS in the snow.
