First snowfall of the year hits Minnesota roads

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato had 7 salt trucks out on major roads and hills in our area.

This afternoon, a semi-truck spun into the ditch on highway 14 just East of Lor Ray Drive.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane while two cranes, MNDOT, and tow companies worked to extract the semi-truck.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down, move over for snow plows and TURN ON YOUR HEADLIGHTS in the snow.

