Iraq vet to be featured in state Veteran Comedy Night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate Veteran’s Month, Minnesota State University, Mankato will welcome standup comedian Josh Novey for a military comedy night.

Novey, an Iraq War veteran, will perform on campus this Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Ostrander Auditorium.

According to the MSU Student Event’s Team. Novey brings a clean comedy performance, appropriate for general audiences.

Novey is expected to share his experiences as a veteran with a comedic twist.

A social event will be held after the show, where audience members are invited to share funny and uplifting stories about their time serving in the military.

The comedy show will be free and open to the public.

