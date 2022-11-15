Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iraq vet to be featured in state Veteran Comedy Night

To celebrate Veteran’s Month, MSU, Mankato will welcome standup comedian Josh Novey, an Iraq War veteran, who will perform on campus this Thursday at 7 p.m.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate Veteran’s Month, Minnesota State University, Mankato will welcome standup comedian Josh Novey for a military comedy night.

Novey, an Iraq War veteran, will perform on campus this Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Ostrander Auditorium.

According to the MSU Student Event’s Team. Novey brings a clean comedy performance, appropriate for general audiences.

Novey is expected to share his experiences as a veteran with a comedic twist.

A social event will be held after the show, where audience members are invited to share funny and uplifting stories about their time serving in the military.

The comedy show will be free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

FILE - The project provides the community an opportunity to come together to give some...
Le Sueur County residents asked to help decorate Christmas tree
Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was injured in an icy crash going northbound on County State...
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
On and off snow showers continue ahead of a bitter weekend ahead.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-15-2022 - clipped version