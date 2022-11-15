Le Sueur County residents asked to help decorate Christmas tree

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the Christmas spirit.

Sheriff Brett Mason is teaming up with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project to launch Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas.

The project provides the community an opportunity to come together to give some Christmas cheer to a deserving family.

The public is asked to donate any homemade or purchased Christmas ornaments to the Le Sueur County Justice Center.

The ornaments will be collected and placed on a Christmas tree that will be in the lobby of the center. The fully decorated tree will then be gifted to a family before Christmas.

All ornaments can be mailed in or dropped off starting Nov. 21-Dec. 5.

