Le Sueur County residents asked to help decorate Christmas tree
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the Christmas spirit.
Sheriff Brett Mason is teaming up with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project to launch Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas.
The project provides the community an opportunity to come together to give some Christmas cheer to a deserving family.
The public is asked to donate any homemade or purchased Christmas ornaments to the Le Sueur County Justice Center.
The ornaments will be collected and placed on a Christmas tree that will be in the lobby of the center. The fully decorated tree will then be gifted to a family before Christmas.
All ornaments can be mailed in or dropped off starting Nov. 21-Dec. 5.
