More light snow... Dry and colder by the weekend

By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On and off light snow will continue across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Wednesday, Wednesday night and into Thursday, with another 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible during this time period. A series of cold fronts Thursday and Friday will bring an Arctic blast that will drop high temperatures into the teens and lows into the single digits for the weekend. After a cold, dry weekend, temperatures will bounce back a bit closer to average by early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with light snow. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s to low 30s. Light snow will continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s by daybreak.

Wednesday will be cloudy with more light snow, especially in the morning. Overall snow accumulation through Wednesday morning will be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with a couple locally heavier pockets of up to 3 inches. A cold front will move across the region on Thursday, bringing a little more light snow - which will be our last shot of snow for a while - followed by strong northwesterly wind gusts and cooler temperatures.

Another cold front on Friday will bring yet another wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air that will last through the weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, highs will only reach the teens with morning low temps dropping into the low single digits. Some places could drop below zero on Sunday morning. After all that, there is some good news. We will finally get rid of this gloomy cloud cover and bring in a little sunshine by Saturday and Sunday.

Our pattern will change by early next week as the weekend’s Arctic airmass is replaced by somewhat warmer air from the south. High temps will climb back into the 20s on Monday with 30s likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

