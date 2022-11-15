National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Holy Grounds gives back to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a time to shine a light on the millions of Americans struggling to meet their basic needs.

Holy Grounds is one organization helping those in the Mankato area.

Each morning, it dishes out free breakfasts to anyone in need.

Centenary United Methodist Church started the program in 2011 to provide a warm place for homeless individuals to go on cold winter mornings.

Its first offerings were coffee and baked goods, but it’s since grown to include produce, hot breakfast items and to-go snack bags.

But that’s not all; Holy Grounds also supplies free hygiene essentials, clothing and winter gear in a store-like setting for people to choose from.

“Volunteering down there really feeds my soul, and being able to do this is just a wonderful thing,” said volunteer Nora Henry. “Getting to know the guests that we have, being able to put names to folks that we see, and sometimes wonder about and worry about, getting to know them personally is wonderful.”

For the holidays, Holy Grounds will present guests with 25-dollar gift cards to nearby grocery stores.

The organization says it’s currently in need of more clothing donations... Especially men’s shoes and jeans, winter coats, hats and mittens.

Visit mankatocentenary.org/holy-grounds for more information on how to give.

