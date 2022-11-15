Your Photos
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county

Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was injured in an icy crash going northbound on County State...
Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was injured in an icy crash going northbound on County State Aid Highway 7 in Redwood County.(MGN)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle then went up boulders and hit a tree branch before striking a utility pole, which broke off and fell on top of the vehicle.

Lundin was transported to a nearby hospital for a suspected concussion.

