Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County.
It happened around 6:30 a.m.
Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch.
The vehicle then went up boulders and hit a tree branch before striking a utility pole, which broke off and fell on top of the vehicle.
Lundin was transported to a nearby hospital for a suspected concussion.
