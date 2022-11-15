Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle then went up boulders and hit a tree branch before striking a utility pole, which broke off and fell on top of the vehicle.

Lundin was transported to a nearby hospital for a suspected concussion.

