Snow showers continue, bitter weekend ahead

On and off snow showers and flurries are likely to continue through the remainder of the week ahead of a bitter weekend in the works.

Snow showers will move in from the southeast this morning and continue through the afternoon and evening. Snow will start off light, more like flurries before becoming more moderate by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer considering what they were over this past weekend and what they will be this coming weekend. Highs will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours before gradually dropping back into the upper-20s through the evening hours. Snow will continue through the night as temperatures continue to drop into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with light snow continuing through the morning hours before starting to wrap up between 10 am and 12 pm. Despite snow showers wrapping up, on and off flurries may continue through the evening/overnight hours. Temperatures in the afternoon will hover in the upper-20s across the area with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph returning. Wednesday night will be on the bitter side with a light breeze sticking around, possible flurries and temperatures dipping to around 10 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with cloudy skies across the area as temperatures hover in the low-20s through the afternoon hours. We could see isolated to scattered flurries to light snow throughout the day on Thursday and into the evening hours before wrapping up once again Thursday night. Thursday is the last day we are looking at snow chances in the extended forecast as of right now. Thursday will be rather blustery as winds increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Due to the winds and colder temperatures in the low-20s, a wind chill is likely throughout the day, making it feel much colder than it actually is. Temperatures will continue to drop into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will be rather bitter along with majority of the weekend in general. Temperatures will start off in the single digits with a wind chill likely around 0 degrees before rising into the low-teens for highs around 13 degrees (without the wind chill). Cloudy skies will continue over the area with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day, which will keep a wind chill in the area. Temperatures will return to the single digits by Saturday morning, with a wind chill likely overnight.

Saturday will continue to be rather bitter with temperatures rising back into the mid-teens for highs around the 15 degree mark through the afternoon hours as skies gradually become partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening hours. A breeze will stick around with winds up to 20 mph and gusts between 25 and 30 mph through the day, which means a wind chill is likely to continue through the day. As skies continue to become mostly clear by Saturday night, temperatures will fall to around a degree with a wind chill likely in the negatives by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Friday and Saturday as temperatures are projected to hover in the upper-teens across the area with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph through the day. We will finally get some much needed sunshine in the area with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will dip into the upper-single digits and low-teens overnight as skies remain mostly clear.

Next week is looking to be warmer than the weekend with temperatures returning to the mid to upper-20s and low-30s as we make our way to Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny skies will gradually become partly cloudy by Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies returning by Wednesday of next week. Thanksgiving will be on the cloudy side with temperatures in the upper-20s an dlow-30s through the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.