A tall yarn: there’s nothing like knitting!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to the mind, browsing free knitting patterns online and making yourself something you really want can recalibrate focus and taps into energy sources most don’t know that they have! Kelsey and Lisa invited Shelly Huls, an expert on yarn and the owner of Kato Yarn Company, to talk more on the history behind the hobby.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.