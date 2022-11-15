Your Photos
A tall yarn: there’s nothing like knitting!

Kelsey and Lisa invited Shelly Huls, an expert on yarn and the owner of Kato Yarn Company, to talk more on the history behind the hobby.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When it comes to the mind, browsing free knitting patterns online and making yourself something you really want can recalibrate focus and taps into energy sources most don’t know that they have! Kelsey and Lisa invited Shelly Huls, an expert on yarn and the owner of Kato Yarn Company, to talk more on the history behind the hobby.

