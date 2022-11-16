Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners.

Bremer Bank teamed up with Greater Mankato Area United Way to distribute ‘Home for Good’ boxes.

They support individuals in Beyond Brink’s Recovery Housing program as they move on to independent living.

Beyond Brink was founded in 2016 with a mission to empower those in substance abuse recovery.

Since then, its services have grown to include safe sober housing for men and women, peer recovery services and a recovery community organization.

“We have a harm reduction team that people reach out to, we get referrals from detox or the emergency room department, and we really just start walking along the recovery process with a person regardless of where they’re at,” explained Founder Brandy Brink.

Each ‘Home for Good’ kit contains household essentials. Beyond Brink says it’s donations like these that have allowed them to grow.

”It’s just been phenomenal in our five year existence here how much the community has shown up for us,” Brink added. “[These boxes are] something that comes up pretty regularly as somebody’s moving on. They’re just a great way to really celebrate that next step alongside an individual.”

The kits have become an annual donation.

Bremer has partnered with United Way on the initiative for several years.

