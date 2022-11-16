Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors

Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners.
Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners.

Bremer Bank teamed up with Greater Mankato Area United Way to distribute ‘Home for Good’ boxes.

They support individuals in Beyond Brink’s Recovery Housing program as they move on to independent living.

Beyond Brink was founded in 2016 with a mission to empower those in substance abuse recovery.

Since then, its services have grown to include safe sober housing for men and women, peer recovery services and a recovery community organization.

“We have a harm reduction team that people reach out to, we get referrals from detox or the emergency room department, and we really just start walking along the recovery process with a person regardless of where they’re at,” explained Founder Brandy Brink.

Each ‘Home for Good’ kit contains household essentials. Beyond Brink says it’s donations like these that have allowed them to grow.

”It’s just been phenomenal in our five year existence here how much the community has shown up for us,” Brink added. “[These boxes are] something that comes up pretty regularly as somebody’s moving on. They’re just a great way to really celebrate that next step alongside an individual.”

The kits have become an annual donation.

Bremer has partnered with United Way on the initiative for several years.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The Mankato Family YMCA facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item...
ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA
The college says its Culinary Arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast...
Thanksgiving feast being held at South Central College
It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a time to shine a light on the millions...
National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Holy Grounds gives back to Mankato
It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a time to shine a light on the millions...
National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Holy Grounds gives back to Mankato