ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA

The Mankato Family YMCA facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item...
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thanksgiving Day proper, Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting its Extra Trimmings event to benefit the ECHO Food Shelf.

The wellness facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item for the ECHO Food Shelf.

The special hours on Thanksgiving Day will be 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

The YMCA said that in addition to free access to the facility, donors will also be able to participate in a variety of fitness classes, including Pilates, cycling and others that the Mankato location offers.

