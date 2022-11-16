Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -

The Fairmont Area Community Center Foundation had three tasks-- oversee the private fundraising with an initial goal of six million dollars, secure the YMCA as a partner, and present operational plans to the city council, to date those things have been accomplished.

Some members of the council are still concerned about the possible tax impact.

In a statement, the FACC Foundation said “We expect to reach the goal in securing the additional necessary funds for the community center, any tax implications or details of city funding need to be addressed by the city.”

Resident Angie Toothaker asks the council members to listen to its community... and she hopes they’ll say “You know, I’ve been against this but I’ve researched I’ve gotten my answers and there’s really no reason I can say no at this point.”

We reached out to city council members, but did not hear back.

