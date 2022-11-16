Flurries continue ahead of bitter temperatures by this weekend

Flurries to light snow will continue heading into the weekend as temperatures become bitter with highs expected to hover in the teens.

Today will be on the cloudy side with light snow to flurries continuing on and off through the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the late morning hours before starting to drop into the low-20s by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-teens by tonight as flurries to light snow continue on and off across the area.

Thursday will be on the blustery side with stronger winds, colder temperatures, and flurry chances continuing. Temperatures will rise into the low-20s by the afternoon hours but given winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times, it is likely we will be dealing with a wind chill all day. Real feel temperatures will likely be in the single digits and teens due to the windy conditions mixed with flurry chances and cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and low-teens by Friday morning as skies remain cloudy with a light breeze sticking around overnight.

Friday will remain on the cloudy and breezy with with bitter temperatures in the area. Highs will hover in the mid-teens through the day with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Again, due to the more bitter temperatures and light breeze, a wind chill is expected throughout the day with a real feel in the single digits likely. Temperatures will dip into the single digits to around 12 degrees across the area by Saturday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

Saturday will start off on the cloudy side before gradual clearing takes place making way for partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Saturday will remain rather bitter despite some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will hover in the mid-teens with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. This breeze will keep the wind chill in the area, with real feel temperatures in the single digits. Saturday night will be even colder as skies are expected to clear up. Clouds work like a blanket overnight, keeping us a tad warmer than if we have cloudy skies overnight. Snow also adds a chill to the area through the overnight hours so with snow on the ground and clear skies by Saturday night, it is likely temperature will dip to around 0 degrees without the wind chill. This means that some areas may even see around -1 or -2 overnight into Sunday morning without the wind chill. With the wind chill, it is likely to see negatives across the area Saturday night.

The good news is, by Sunday we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the mid-20s by the afternoon hours. We are still expecting a breeze in the area up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. This means we will likely see a wind chill once again, but not nearly as bitter as Saturday night. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will stick around overnight as temperatures dip to around 10 degrees by Monday morning.

The start of next week will be much warmer compared to the bitter weekend with highs rising from the mid-20s on Monday afternoon into the upper-20s by Tuesday afternoon with winds anywhere between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout Monday and Tuesday with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours. Temperatures Monday night will dip back into the mid-teens while temperatures Tuesday night will hover in the low to mid-20s.

By Wednesday of next week, temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid-30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies returning. Thanksgiving is looking to hover in the low-30s through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for some flurries to light snow possible overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures are projected to dip into the mid-20s.

If you have any Black Friday shopping plans you may want to bundle up a bit as we are looking at flurry to light snow chances throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times.

