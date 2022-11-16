Your Photos
Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off to spread holiday cheer

The Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off for their 37th season.
The Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off for their 37th season.
By Nick Beck
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Sharing Tree event kicked off Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on Riverfront drive in Mankato.

It all began with a symbolic gift giving from the association to Hy-vee. representing all the giving to come. Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.

“To see the looks on the faces of the recipients and the absolute gratitude that they have and they just cant believe how kind people are in this community i wish that everyone who made a donation or picked up a giving card could see that gratitude but just know its there,” said project manager Liz Thiesse.

There are a variety of locations that the giving tree will be until December 11th, which is a shorter season than the average year.

Card locations: Riverhills Mall, Fleet Farm-Mankato, North Mankato Taylor Library, both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato, and in St. Peter: First National Bank Minnesota, Nutter Clothing and Hy-Vee.

Wrapped Gifts are due back by Sunday, December 11 th at 5pm to any tree location.

Monitary donations are used to fill a Giving Card need or purchase gifts for those giving cards are not picked up or not returned. Checks or cash donations can be sent to: Holiday Sharing Tree, PO Box 4261, Mankato, MN 56002. On-line donations to through Pal Pay at www.holidaysharingtree.org For more information: www.holidaysharingtree.org

24-Hour Holiday Sharing Tree Hotline: 507- 386-4972

Lingering drought could impact future Christmas trees
