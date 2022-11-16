Light snow continues... A frigid weekend ahead

Off and on light snow showers will stick around through Thursday night. There won’t be much additional accumulation, but it will be enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery. A cold front will move across the region tonight and, in addition to the light snow, will bring cooler temperatures and 15 to 25 mph wind gusts that will last from late tonight through Thursday and into Friday. By Thursday night, the wind chill factor will drop to between 5 and 10 below zero. On Friday, a secondary cold front will bring a bitterly cold, Arctic blast that will drop high temps into the teens and lows to around zero for the upcoming weekend. We will remain dry and temperatures will slowly climb into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Temps will gradually fall throughout the afternoon, into the low twenties by 6pm. A few places, especially west of Mankato, could catch a glimpse or two of sunshine by late afternoon. After a brief period of clearing this evening, we will become mostly cloudy by midnight with scattered light snow showers redeveloping. Temps will drop into the mid teens by daybreak.

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered light snow showers. High temps will only reach the low to mid 20s on Thursday afternoon.

Another blast of cold, Arctic air will take temperatures down even further for Friday and the upcoming weekend. High temps will only reach the mid teens Friday and Saturday, with morning lows in the single digits. Our coldest time of the weekend will likely be Sunday morning, with temperatures potentially dropping below zero for the first time this winter season. The weekend will be dry with more cloud cover on Friday into Saturday and more sunshine by Sunday.

Temperatures will rebound fairly quickly into next week, but they will remain below average. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs climbing from the mid 20s on Monday to the 30s by Wednesday.

