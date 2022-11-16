Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National Botox Day: Getting Giddie for the popular cosmetic treatment

Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about how Botox could help people like them: two people at two different ages in life.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Botox Day! It’s a cosmetic treatment that’s known for helping treat wrinkles and prevent them. Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about was how it could help them: two people at two different ages in life. So, as always, the intrepid duo decided to give it a try for themselves at Giddie Skin in Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Buying gifts for the holiday season can be a daunting task -- but it doesn’t have to be! Kelsey...
High-tech holidays: ‘Tis the season to go gaga for gizmos!
Learning how to understand a pet can be next to impossible! However, there are ways of making...
Fur-babies: picking up what they’re laying down!
Kelsey and Lisa checked in with Small Animals Lead Samantha Welcher at Pet Expo to investigate...
Forever home: how to find the right pet for your family
Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners.
Beyond Brink receives home supply kits from community donors