ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The No. 2 Gustavus women’s hockey team played host to UW-Superior Tuesday night.

Gustavus goes on to win big 7-0 after a six goal third period.

Gusties are now 6-0-0 on the season and will take on Bethel this Friday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.