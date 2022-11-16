Thanksgiving feast being held at South Central College

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will be celebrating Thanksgiving a week early.

The college says its culinary arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast tomorrow.

The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the North Mankato Campus Café.

The Thanksgiving entrée includes roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn and more.

The cost is $12 and will be available for dine-in or take out, with limited quantities available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.