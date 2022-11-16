Your Photos
Thanksgiving feast being held at South Central College

The college says its Culinary Arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast...
The college says its Culinary Arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast tomorrow.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will be celebrating Thanksgiving a week early.

The college says its culinary arts program will be offering an indulgent Thanksgiving feast tomorrow.

The meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the North Mankato Campus Café.

The Thanksgiving entrée includes roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn and more.

The cost is $12 and will be available for dine-in or take out, with limited quantities available.

