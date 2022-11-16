Your Photos
22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday. Officials said 23 people, including the driver, were hurt when a car hit county sheriff's recruits on a run.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle, and five were critically injured.

County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher says a total of 23 people were injured, including the driver.

In addition to the critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier.

A Sheriff’s Department statement says the recruits are part of an academy class.

TV news broadcasts show a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, as well as numerous individuals in uniform workout clothes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

