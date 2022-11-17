Bitter temperatures this weekend, near-seasonal temperatures expected by Thanksgiving

Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens through the weekend with overnight temperatures near 0 before a slight warm up returns with near-seasonal temperatures by Thanksgiving.

Today we will notice the start of the colder temperatures. The past couple of days highs have been hovering in the low-30s around the area. Today we are looking at highs hovering in the mid-20s but due to windy conditions also expected in the area, the wind chill will feel more like the single digits and teens. Winds are expected to range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This will keep a wind chill in the area through the day today and night as a breeze is going to stick around overnight. We could see a few more flurries to light snow showers around the area through the morning and afternoon hours before most of the snow starts to wrap up tonight. Temperatures will dip into the upper-single digits and low-teens without the wind chill. With the wind chill it’ll likely feel more like the single digits to around 0 degrees.

Friday will be our first bitter day of the upcoming weekend with highs hovering in the mid-teens across the area with cloudy skies sticking around. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. A few flurries to light snow showers are possible through the late night and overnight hours as we make our way into Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the low-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be bluster with winds increasing back up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will start off mostly cloudy before gradually becoming partly cloudy by the late afternoon hours, and eventually mostly clear by night fall. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will be bitter with highs in the teens across the area, but with the wind chill it is likely it’ll feel more like the single digits outside. Temperatures will become more frigid overnight due to snow on the ground and clear skies. These conditions will actually make it colder outside. Temperatures are expected to drop to near 0 with some areas potentially in the negatives overnight into Sunday morning. With the wind chill, most of the area will be in the negatives for the real feel temperatures.

Sunday we will finally get our first day of mostly sunny skies in quite a while. Sunshine will stick around through the day with temperatures starting to warm up as highs hover in the mid to upper-20s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. This means a wind chill is likely through the day with real feel temperatures likely in the upper-teens and low-20s. Skies will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Monday morning.

Monday will remain mostly sunny through the day with near-seasonal temperatures hovering in the upper-20s. Winds will finally calm down, ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Despite the sunshine and light winds, a minor wind chill is possible due to the snow on the ground. The real feel temperatures will likely be in the low to mid-20s. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is the last day of the week we will get to enjoy mostly sunny skies as they are projected to gradually become partly cloudy by the late-afternoon/ early evening hours. Temperatures will remain near seasonal with highs in hovering around the 30 degree mark through the afternoon with light winds sticking around. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens and low-20s by Wednesday morning.

The end of next week, will remain near seasonal with highs hovering in the low-30s through Thanksgiving. Winds will gradually increase back up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will start to drop after Thanksgiving as we are looking at another system moving through this area. This system could lead to some light snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures drop from the low-30s into the upper-20s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.