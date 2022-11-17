Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Candace Cameron Bure blames media for blowback over ‘traditional marriage’ remark

Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June...
Candace Cameron Bure attends 2019 Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Carson, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actress and producer Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for a backlash firestorm after announcing she won’t feature LGBTQ+ storylines on her new network.

She shared the news Monday that the Great American Family media company will keep traditional marriage at the core.

Almost immediately, reality star JoJo Siwa and others expressed disappointment about the comment.

By Wednesday, Bure shared a lengthy reaction statement that said in part that the media is responsible for using the opportunity to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”

She went on to say, “I love you anyway.”

The actress explained that people of all identities and ethnicities will continue to contribute to the network on and off camera.

Bure left the Hallmark Channel in April after years of Christmas-related stardom to become chief creative officer at Great American Family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes
Taylor Swift ticket troubles shines light on Ticketmaster's power
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man